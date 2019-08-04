Chromebooks Comparison Guide

Two of my favorite things to do, are to showcase the latest of Linux and to help people to use their Linux System and one of my other favorite things to do are to find the perfect computer, for the best price for friends and family and that's why I started this project.



With this in mind, we created this Chromebook comparison guide for you, where we look at all the Chromebooks available on Amazon and compare them for you in numerous ways so that you do not have too!



We are only human, so if we missed a Chromebook which is on Amazon or made any mistake and we will be happy to correct it!



We will continue to keep this Chromebook Comparison Guide up to date, for your convenience.



We hope you find this helpful on your road of finding the perfect Chromebook for you!



Different form-factors of Chromebooks

Chrome OS comes on different types of devices, notebooks, convertibles, Chromeboxes, tablets, and Chromebits.



We compared all the Chrome OS devices which we could find on Amazon for you into these categories so that you could easily find the one that is perfect for you!





Chromebooks with Linux and Android apps



In these comparison guides we are looking at all the available Chromebooks, on Amazon, which has Android Apps and Linux Apps available, most probably in the stable channel, but maybe only in the beta channel. We also provide you with a list of Chromebooks on which you can install a complete Linux distro.



In this category, we look at all the Chromebooks which does not have a fan inside them to cool down the processor and those who do come with a fan.





Chromebook CPUs





In this Chromebook comparison category, we will compare processors with the same Intel Brand, like Celeron, Pentium, i3, etc.





Cores in a Chromebook's CPU





In the comparison guide, we look at what Chromebooks which are currently available comes with a Dual/Quad/Hexa core CPU.







