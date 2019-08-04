Chromebooks Comparison Guide

Two of my favorite things to do, are to showcase the latest of Linux and to help people to use their Linux System and one of my other favorite things to do are to find the perfect computer, for the best price for friends and family and that's why I started this project.
With this in mind, we created this Chromebook comparison guide for you, where we look at all the Chromebooks available on Amazon and compare them for you in numerous ways so that you do not have too!
We are only human, so if we missed a Chromebook which is on Amazon or made any mistake and we will be happy to correct it!
All the Amazon links are affiliate links, to support me and my family.
We will continue to keep this Chromebook Comparison Guide up to date, for your convenience.
We hope you find this helpful on your road of finding the perfect Chromebook for you!
Different form-factors of Chromebooks
Chrome OS comes on different types of devices, notebooks, convertibles, Chromeboxes, tablets, and Chromebits.
We compared all the Chrome OS devices which we could find on Amazon for you into these categories so that you could easily find the one that is perfect for you!
All available Chrome OS devices in a notebook format comparison guide - look here
All available Chrome OS devices in a 2 in 1 (transformer) format comparison guide - look here
All available Chrome OS devices in a desktop format comparison guide - look here
All available Chrome OS devices in a tablet format comparison guide - look here
Chromebooks with Linux and Android apps
In these comparison guides we are looking at all the available Chromebooks, on Amazon, which has Android Apps and Linux Apps available, most probably in the stable channel, but maybe only in the beta channel. We also provide you with a list of Chromebooks on which you can install a complete Linux distro.
Chromebooks with Android Apps, Google Play, support - look here
Chromebooks with Linux Apps support - look here
Chromebooks on with a person can install a Linux Disto - look here
Chromebooks for Specific Purposes
Manufacturers are creating a whole line of different needs. In the Chromebook Comparisons guide, we are listing out Chromebooks for you according to their specific purposes, for Scholars in their Classroom, for business people, for people of the go, for everyday tasks and lastly a good home system.
For a list of Chromebooks, perfect for Scholars, look here
For a list of Chromebooks, ideal Business Men and Women and businesses, look here
For a list of Chromebooks, ready to be "On The Go", look here
For a list of Chromebooks, ideal for everyday tasks, look here
For a list of Chromebooks, made for the home and family, look here
In this category, we look at all the Chromebooks which does not have a fan inside them to cool down the processor and those who do come with a fan.
Chromebooks without a fan, comparison guide - look here
Chromebooks with a fan, comparison guide - look here
Chromebook CPUs
In this Chromebook comparison category, we will compare processors with the same Intel Brand, like Celeron, Pentium, i3, etc.
For a list with all the Chromebooks with Celeron CPUs, look here
For a list with all the Chromebooks with Pentium CPUs, look here
For a list with all the Chromebooks with I Series CPUs, look here
For a list with all the Chromebooks with M Series CPUs, look here
Cores in a Chromebook's CPU
In the comparison guide, we look at what Chromebooks which are currently available comes with a Dual/Quad/Hexa core CPU.
Chromebooks with Dual-Core CPU's, look here
Chromebooks with Quad-Core CPU's, look here
Chromebooks with Hexa-Core CPU's, look here
Prize Wise
Chromebooks are created for every budget, from high-range $1000 and you can also pick one up for about $150. In this category, we created comparison pages, according to the prices they are listed on, on Amazon it might be even lower so that you can easily find the right Chromebook for you in your budget.
For all the budget Chromebooks, look here
For all Chromebooks under $300, look here
For all Chromebooks under $400, look here
For all Chromebooks under $500, look here
For all Chromebooks for more than $500, look hereFanless Chromebooks
CPU Architecture
In this comparison section of Chromebooks, we listed out all the Chromebook available for you in the different types of CPUs they are using, Intel, AMD or Arm.
For all the Chromebooks with Intel CPUs, look here
For all the Chromebooks with AMD CPUs, look here
For all the Chromebooks with ARM CPUs, look here
SSD storage size
All Chromebooks are coming with SSDs. mainly eMMC and that is the reason why they are so fast and enjoyable. Some of the SSDs are very small, like 16GB, as they want people to store your data on Google Drive, it is a Chromebook after all, but if you need a bigger SSD for Linux and Android apps, etc a person can get up to a 512GB SSD in some Chromebooks. In this category, we compare Chromebooks in how big SSDs they have.
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 16GB SSDs, look here
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 32GB SSDs, look here
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 64GB SSDs, look here
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 128GB SSDs, look here
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 256GB SSDs, look here
For a list of all the Chromebooks with 512GB SSDs, look here
As SSDs Chromebooks has a major range of different amounts of ram in them, starting with 2GB of ram in their budget devices until 16GB in your hi-range notebooks and plenty of other choices in between. In this Chromebook comparison guide, we list all the available and supported Chromebook in categories based on the amount of ram they have.
Amount of Ram in your Chromebook
As SSDs Chromebooks has a major range of different amounts of ram in them, starting with 2GB of ram in their budget devices until 16GB in your hi-range notebooks and plenty of other choices in between. In this Chromebook comparison guide, we list all the available and supported Chromebook in categories based on the amount of ram they have.
Chromebooks with 2GB of Ram, look here
Chromebooks with 4GB of Ram, look here
Chromebooks with 8GB of Ram, look here
Chromebooks with 16GB of Ram, look here
Monitor Resolutions
As Chromebooks, comes in all different shapes and sizes, meeting every budget and need we can only expect that they are all having different monitor resolutions. In this category, we categorized all the available Chromebooks in their different monitor resolutions
For Chromebooks with a 1336x768 resolution, look here
For Chromebooks with a 1920x1080 resolution, look here
For Chromebooks with a 2K resolution, look here
For Chromebooks with a 3K resolution, look here
As Chromebooks comes in different form factors and purposes, it also comes in different Screen Sizes, in the category we compare/list them according to their screen sizes.
For all Chromebooks with a 10-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with an 11.6-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 12-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 13-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 14-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 15.6-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 21.5-inch display, look here
For all Chromebooks with a 23.8-inch display, look here
Chromebooks with Special Features
In this comparison category, we are looking at Chromebooks with extra features, like an IPS display, Touch Screen, Stylus Pen, Ethernet Port, two cameras and even a Backlit Keyboard.
All Chromebooks with an IPS Display, look here
All Chromebooks with a Touch Screen, look here
All Chromebooks with a Stylus Pen, look here
All Chromebooks with Ethernet Ports, look here
All Chromebooks with two cameras, look here
All Chromebooks with a backlit keyboard, look here
Chromebooks with Special Features
Chromebook manufacturers
If you like to compare computers by manufactures, then we also have you covered! In this category, we list Chromebooks according to their manufactures and if you want to see all the Chromebooks currently available on Amazon we have you covered as well!
For all Acer Chromebooks, look here
For all Asus Chromebooks, look here
For all CTL Chromebooks, look here
For all Google Chromebooks, look here
For all HP Chromebooks, look here
For all Lenovo Chromebooks, look here
For all Samsung Chromebooks, look here
For all Chromebooks available, look here
Best Chromebook Black Friday Deals and Amazon Prime Day
Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are most probably the best days in the year to get you a Chromebook, with massive discounts on great Chromebooks make it a day to mark in your calendar. We are making life much easier for you by creating a mailing list and we will send you email reminders when Amazon reveal their amazing deals on Chromebooks on Black Friday and Amazo Prime Day.
On Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, we will have links in their specific pages to all the specials!
