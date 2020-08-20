Nvidia's GeForce Now is now available for Chromebooks

On the 18th of August 2020, Nvidia released very exciting news and that is that GeForce Now is now available for Chromebooks!





This step is most probably one of the biggest steps to make Chromebooks a true gaming pc and nearly all the most popular gaming can now run smoothly on most Chromebooks!





So, as you most probably know GeForce Now, is a cloud gaming platform, so for Chromebooks, a person simply creates an account and log in , they have a free account with limitations, or a paid Founders Membership account.





The good thing about it is that you play the games on their hardware so your Chromebook doesn't have to be too powerful to run it, the minimum requirements are that you have a Chromebook with 4GB of ram.





The bad thing about it is that you are playing on other people's (Nvidia's computers, so you can be tracked). Just a fact of cloud gaming and cloud services.



You might notice that they provide a list of 10 Chromebooks, at the time of writing this article, that runs GeForce Now well, but after going through the list and doing some research it is clear that 4GB and a decent internet connection is the only requirement.





So there is not an official application to download as a person simply opens Google Chrome and play through the browser!





Some of the most popular games which you can play are Fortnite and CSGO and here is a list to of games which is available.





If you are curious to try it out, please create a free or paid account, and let us know how it goes!





How to run GeForce Now on a Chromebook







