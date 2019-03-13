AcroLinuxB 19.03 Deepin

on
Today we are looking at ArcoLinuxB 19.03 Deepin.  AcroLinux 19.03 has been released on the 12th of March and it's default environment in XFCE and we had a few looks at in the past but I thought I will look at one of the community editions to celebrate the point release of this rolling Arch distro with stunning icon themes and neat features in it, with Linux Kernel 5 and all the latest of Linux.  Enjoy!

 ArcoLinux is available with the following desktop environments:  AcroLinux - XFCE, Openbox and i3.  AcroLinuxD  - no Desktop.  AcroLinuxB - Awesome, Bspwm, Budgie, Cinnamon, Deepin, Gnome, Openbox, i3, Mate, Plasma, Xfce and Xmonad.


Download Link:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/arcolinux-community-editions/files/deepin/arcolinuxb-deepin-v19.03.3.iso/download

 Release Notes:
https://arcolinux.info/arcolinux-d-b-19-3/

 Official Site:
https://arcolinux.info/

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE


For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/bweQkclhVkw

 Do you want an ad-free, secure web experience, that pays you?  Look here for more information!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/02/brave-browser-for-future.html

 Looking for Web-hosting solutions?  Look here:  A2 Hosting

 Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple

Comments

Post a Comment