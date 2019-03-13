AcroLinuxB 19.03 Deepin

Today we are looking at ArcoLinuxB 19.03 Deepin. AcroLinux 19.03 has been released on the 12th of March and it's default environment in XFCE and we had a few looks at in the past but I thought I will look at one of the community editions to celebrate the point release of this rolling Arch distro with stunning icon themes and neat features in it, with Linux Kernel 5 and all the latest of Linux. Enjoy!





ArcoLinux is available with the following desktop environments: AcroLinux - XFCE, Openbox and i3. AcroLinuxD - no Desktop. AcroLinuxB - Awesome, Bspwm, Budgie, Cinnamon, Deepin, Gnome, Openbox, i3, Mate, Plasma, Xfce and Xmonad.