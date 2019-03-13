AcroLinuxB 19.03 Deepin

Today we are looking at ArcoLinuxB 19.03 Deepin. AcroLinux 19.03 has been released on the 12th of March and it's default environment in XFCE and we had a few looks at in the past but I thought I will look at one of the community editions to celebrate the point release of this rolling Arch distro with stunning icon themes and neat features in it, with Linux Kernel 5 and all the latest of Linux. Enjoy!
ArcoLinux is available with the following desktop environments: AcroLinux - XFCE, Openbox and i3. AcroLinuxD - no Desktop. AcroLinuxB - Awesome, Bspwm, Budgie, Cinnamon, Deepin, Gnome, Openbox, i3, Mate, Plasma, Xfce and Xmonad.
ArcoLinux is available with the following desktop environments: AcroLinux - XFCE, Openbox and i3. AcroLinuxD - no Desktop. AcroLinuxB - Awesome, Bspwm, Budgie, Cinnamon, Deepin, Gnome, Openbox, i3, Mate, Plasma, Xfce and Xmonad.
Download Link:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/arcolinux-community-editions/files/deepin/arcolinuxb-deepin-v19.03.3.iso/download
Release Notes:
https://arcolinux.info/arcolinux-d-b-19-3/
Official Site:
https://arcolinux.info/
Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE
For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/bweQkclhVkw
Do you want an ad-free, secure web experience, that pays you? Look here for more information!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/02/brave-browser-for-future.html
Looking for Web-hosting solutions? Look here: A2 Hosting
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple
Comments
Post a Comment