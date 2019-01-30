How to install Wine 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04

How to install Wine 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04

Today we are looking at how to install Wine 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04.  The method, as seen in the video, will install the latest stable version of Wine on your system and you when a newer version is released then you will receive it via your normal system updates.  Enjoy!

Commands Used:
sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 

 wget -nc https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key

 sudo apt-key add winehq.key

 sudo apt-add-repository 'deb https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/ bionic main'
sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable

 Commands are based on this:
https://wiki.winehq.org/Ubuntu

 Release Notes:
https://www.winehq.org/announce/4.0

 Official Site:
https://www.winehq.org/  

 Helpful commands:
wine --version (shows the version of wine which is installed on your system)
winecfg (opens wine settings)

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE


For a Video With Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/k4ZYMawEth0

 Backups are one of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2018/12/backup-solutions-for-linux-in-2019.html

 Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

How to install Wine on Linux Mint 19

Image
How to install Wine on Linux Mint 19Today we look at how to install Wine of Linux Mint 19.  Please find the commands below and look below how you can support the channel by getting a month free backup which works great on Linux Mint!


Commands Used:
sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 
wget -nc https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key
sudo apt-key add winehq.key
sudo apt-add-repository 'deb https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/ bionic main' 
sudo apt update
sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable﻿

Commands are based on this:
https://wiki.winehq.org/Ubuntu

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE


Backupsareone of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2018/12/backup-solutions-for-linux-in-2019.html

Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple
Read more

How to enable the Dark Theme on Elementary OS 5.0 Juno

Image
How to enable the Dark Theme on Elementary OS 5.0 JunoToday we are looking at how to enable a dark theme in Elementary OS 5.0.  The app which we are going to install to enable the dark theme has many other features as well, so check them out!  Commands are below.  Enjoy!


Commands Used: 
sudo apt install software-properties-common
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:philip.scott/elementary-tweaks
sudo apt install elementary-tweaks

For more info about commands, look here:
https://github.com/elementary-tweaks/elementary-tweaks

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE


For a Video With Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/meb-jM2dGCc

Backups are one of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2018/12/backup-solutions-for-linux-in-2019.html

Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple
Read more

How to install Conky Manager in Ubuntu 18.04

Image
How to install Conky Manager in Ubuntu 18.04Today we are looking at how to install Conky Manager in Ubuntu 18.04.  This will work in any Ubuntu 18.04 based distro.  Enjoy!
Ps. I updated the realpath link, as the previous one stopped to work.
Find commands and links below.


Commands Used: 
sudo apt install conky
sudo dpkg -i package_name
sudo apt -f install

Download Links:
https://github.com/teejee2008/conky-manager/releases
http://launchpadlibrarian.net/340091846/realpath_8.26-3ubuntu4_all.deb

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE


For a Video With Voice-Overs look here: Coming Soon

Backups are one of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2018/12/backup-solutions-for-linux-in-2019.html

Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple
Read more