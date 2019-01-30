How to install Wine 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04

Today we are looking at how to install Wine 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04. The method, as seen in the video, will install the latest stable version of Wine on your system and you when a newer version is released then you will receive it via your normal system updates. Enjoy!

Commands Used:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386





wget -nc https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key





sudo apt-key add winehq.key





sudo apt-add-repository 'deb https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/ bionic main'





sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable





Commands are based on this:





Release Notes:





Official Site:





Helpful commands:

wine --version (shows the version of wine which is installed on your system)

winecfg (opens wine settings)

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE





For a Video With Voice-Overs look here:





Backups are one of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!



