Today we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 6.2 on Linux Mint 19.1. This will work on all Debian based distros, like Ubuntu and many more!





There are also alternative methods, via PPA or snap packages.

The PPA will always keep your default version of LibreOffice up to date via the normal system updates.

The snap version will also give you an extra version of LibreOffice but you will also have the latest version of LibreOffice.





At the time of writing this blog, the Snap and PPA method has not yet been updated to LibreOffice 6.2, but the way shown in the video is, but 6.2 will soon arrive in the PPA and Snap so you will receive the updates soon if you choose those methods/





Commands Used:

1) Download from the website, as seen in the video:

Command Used:

sudo dpkg -i *.deb





Download Link:





2) As PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade





About PPA:





3) As Snap

sudo apt install snapd

sudo snap install libreoffice





About Snap:





Release Notes:





Official Site:

For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/nm1bm6-GA5Q





