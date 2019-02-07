How to install LibreOffice 6.2 on Linux Mint 19.1

Today we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 6.2 on Linux Mint 19.1.  This will work on all Debian based distros, like Ubuntu and many more!

 There are also alternative methods, via PPA or snap packages.
The PPA will always keep your default version of LibreOffice up to date via the normal system updates.
The snap version will also give you an extra version of LibreOffice but you will also have the latest version of LibreOffice.

 At the time of writing this blog, the Snap and PPA method has not yet been updated to LibreOffice 6.2, but the way shown in the video is, but 6.2 will soon arrive in the PPA and Snap so you will receive the updates soon if you choose those methods/

 For more information about LibreOffice 6.2, please look at the following blogs:
Different User Interfaces in LibreOffice 6.2 - 
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/02/paragraph-commands-used-subscribe-to.html
How to personalize LibreOffice 6.2 - 
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/02/how-to-personalize-libreoffice-62.html
How to change Icon Themes in LibreOffice 6.2 -
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/02/paragraph-commands-used-subscribe-to.html

Commands Used:
1) Download from the website, as seen in the video:
Command Used:
sudo dpkg -i *.deb

 Download Link:
https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/ 

 2) As PPA:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa
sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade

 About PPA:
https://launchpad.net/~libreoffice/+archive/ubuntu/ppa 

 3) As Snap
sudo apt install snapd
sudo snap install libreoffice

 About Snap:
https://snapcraft.io/libreoffice 

 Release Notes:
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2019/02/07/libreoffice-6-2/

 Official Site:
https://www.libreoffice.org

For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/nm1bm6-GA5Q

