What's new in KDE Plasma 5.15

Today we are looking at KDE Plasma 5.15 and the new features which stood out for me the most in this release. I have also attached the release notes and more below.





The 6 features are the following:

1) Breeze Icons received a general revamp.

2) WireGuard VPN has been added to Network Connections

3) The Login Screen Settings received many improvements and a new look.

4) The Notes received a new look called "Transparent with light text"

5) The Discover Sources got a new name (Sources) and they replaced the hamburger menu with "push buttons".

6) The KSysGuard app has the option now to hide the menu bar as well as instructions to show it again.

I used KDE Neon User Edition to show off KDE Plasma 5.15

Links:

Release Notes:





Full KDE Plasma 5.15 Change Log:





Download KDE Neon User Edition:





Official Site:

Subscribe to our weekly Linux Round-Up: SUBSCRIBE





For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/_ZRFnUktYlo





Backups are one of the most vital parts of owning a computer, but most people ignore it until it's too late! Here is a post all about backup solutions for you!





Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/linuxmadesimple