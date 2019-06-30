Cinnamon 4.2.0

Today we are looking at Cinnamon 4.2. This is the release of Cinnamon which will be in Linux Mint 19.2 and after looking at it, it is clear for me that the main focus was stability, after the previous release of Linux Mint 19.1 and Cinnamon 4.0 we had a couple of major changes, with a modern panel and many other neat features, where is this is filled with bug fixes and some shuttle neat features. So Enjoy!









For a video with Voice-Overs look here: https://youtu.be/rKeFpV6RsH0

As for the installation process, I used the official Daily Build PPA of the Linux Mint team, you can disable it afterward or keep it enabled, and you will get all the latest of Cinnamon to keep you up to date.





Please keep it in mind, that this will only work on Ubuntu 18.04 as Linux Mint 19 is based on it.

Commands Used:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxmint-daily-build-team/daily-builds

sudo apt install cinnamon nemo-python





About PPA:





