Multi-Media on a Chromebook





Today we are looking at some of the best multi-media programs that a person can install on a Chromebook. In the past and still for many today Chromebooks are just a device to browse the web with and using G Suite, but Chromebooks have matured over the years with powerful devices being released, the Google Play store and Linux Apps being ported to them.





In this article, we will list a couple of great multi-media applications that runs perfectly on a Chromebook with an installation tutorial for each.





Kdenlive

Kdenlive is my favorite video editor, and I already created more than 2000 videos with it. Kdenlive 18.12.3 works perfectly on a Chromebook and it is fantastic and solid.



Installation Guide and Commands:

https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-kdenlive-on-chromebook.html









OpenShot

We can install the latest version of OpenShot, at the time of writing this article, 2.5.1, when making the video it was 2.4.4, as a Flatpak on a Chromebook!





Installation Guide and Commands:









Audacity

It was impossible to install Audacity on a Chromebook for a long time, but with the power of Linux (Crostini) it is possible now and it works really well!





Installation Guide and Commands:









VLC Media Player

VLC is a must-have audio and video player for all multi-media artists, to test your work and it is easy to install it on a Chromebook!





Installation Guide and Commands:









OBS Studio

OBS has become one of the most popular broadcasting programs in the world and with the power of Flatpaks and Crostini (Linux Apps) a person can run the latest version of OBS on a Chromebook! Enjoy!





Installation Guide and Commands:



