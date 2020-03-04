Multi-Media on a Chromebook

Today we are looking at some of the best multi-media programs that a person can install on a Chromebook. In the past and still for many today Chromebooks are just a device to browse the web with and using G Suite, but Chromebooks have matured over the years with powerful devices being released, the Google Play store and Linux Apps being ported to them.
In this article, we will list a couple of great multi-media applications that runs perfectly on a Chromebook with an installation tutorial for each.
Kdenlive
Kdenlive is my favorite video editor, and I already created more than 2000 videos with it. Kdenlive 18.12.3 works perfectly on a Chromebook and it is fantastic and solid.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-kdenlive-on-chromebook.html
OpenShot
We can install the latest version of OpenShot, at the time of writing this article, 2.5.1, when making the video it was 2.4.4, as a Flatpak on a Chromebook!
Installation Guide and Commands:
Audacity
It was impossible to install Audacity on a Chromebook for a long time, but with the power of Linux (Crostini) it is possible now and it works really well!
Installation Guide and Commands:
VLC Media Player
VLC is a must-have audio and video player for all multi-media artists, to test your work and it is easy to install it on a Chromebook!
Installation Guide and Commands:
OBS Studio
OBS has become one of the most popular broadcasting programs in the world and with the power of Flatpaks and Crostini (Linux Apps) a person can run the latest version of OBS on a Chromebook! Enjoy!
Installation Guide and Commands:
Adobe Creative Cloud
At the time of writing this article, it is impossible to install Adobe applications in Linux, but it is possible to install it on a Chromebook, well at least the mobile edition, on a Chromebook via the Google Play Store!
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-adobe-creative-cloud-on.html
Gimp
A person can install the latest version of Gimp on a Chromebook with the help of Flatpak and Linux Apps (Crostini). Gimp stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-gimp-21014-on-chromebook.html
Inkscape
Inkscape is a powerful drawing tool and a person can install it on a Chromebook with Flatpak and Linux Apps (Crostini).
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-inkscape-0924-on.html
Blender
Blender is an advanced free and open-source 3D creation suite and it is possible to install it on a Chromebook with Linux Apps and Flatpaks and it is the latest version as well!
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-blender-281-on-chromebook.html
Krita
Krita is a powerful painting program and a person can also install it as a Flapak and Linux Apps on a Chromebook.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-krita-4280-on-chromebook.html
Natron
Natron is a powerful open-source program for Visual Effects and Motion Graphics creation. A person can install the latest version of it on a Chromebook with the help of Flatpak and Linux Apps (Crostini).
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/03/how-to-install-natron-2314-on-chromebook.html
Drawing
Drawing is a powerful yet easy to use paint/drawing tool that you can install on a Chromebook with Linux Apps and Crostini.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-drawing-on-chromebook.html
MyPaint 2.0
MyPaint is an easy to use paint and drawing tool and it is possible to install on a Chromebook with Linux Apps and Flatpak.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/02/how-to-install-mypaint-200-on-chromebook.html
Shotwell Photo Manager
Shotwell is a basic photo manager with the basic functions that a person expects like Crop, etc. It is powerful and easy to install with the power of Linux on a Chromebook.
Installation Guide and Commands:
https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2020/03/how-to-install-shotwell-photo-manager.html
